Classic albums featuring Clem Burke

Clem and his band, Blondie, came out of the super-cool underground music scene that centred on New York’s CBGBs club in the 1970s, though it was British audiences who most readily embraced the band’s sound and aesthetic.

Combining bubblegum pop, punk and disco was all in a day for Blondie, and in particular Clem’s way with a disco beat on the likes of ‘Heart Of Glass’ and ‘Atomic’ broke genre boundaries when sat side-by-side with Keith Moon-inspired rock drum fills and powerful, hard-hitting grooves.

Clem, Deborah Harry, Chris Stein and co created some of the most astonishingly catchy, punk-inspired pop tunes of the late ’70s, before a combination failing record sales, strained relationships and illness caused the band to implode after their sixth album. Clem went on to lay down drums for Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart in Eurythmics, joined The Ramones for a spell, played with Iggy Pop and then rejoined Blondie when they reunited in 1997 with a hit comeback album, No Exit.

Always keen to stretch his rock’n’roll drumming chops, despite recent busy times for Blondie including a 2014 album Ghosts Of Download, Clem also finds time to drum with like-minded rockers such as the Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock in The International Swingers, and with ex-members of The Cars and Romantics in The Empty Hearts.