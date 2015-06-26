Classic albums featuring Carmine Appice

One of the most influential rock drummers of all time (he’s said to have even been an influence on John Bonham), Carmine Appice made his name with ’60s psychedelic rockers Vanilla Fudge. With Fudge bassist Tim Bogert, he formed blues rockers Cactus, then the pair joined Jeff Beck in power trio Beck, Bogert and Appice.

In the ’70s, his career took a seemingly unlikely turn when – having joined Rod Stewart’s band, proceeded to pen one of Rod’s biggest hits, the disco-infused ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, and played on Kiss guitarist Paul Stanley’s eponymous 1978 solo album. He’s also recorded with everyone from Ted Nugent to Stanley Clarke and Pink Floyd, and toured with Ozzy on his Bark At The Moon tour. He is also an influential drum educator, having published his best-selling drum book The Realistic Rock Drum Method back in 1972.