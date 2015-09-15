Clash Of The Titans: Mike Portnoy on Metal Allegiance and more

Rust Never Sleeps, declared Neil Young. Apparently neither does Mike Portnoy. The busiest drummer in rock talks about the Metal Allegiance super-group, his pachyderm-like total recall, and riding a Hot Streak with The Winery Dogs.

“As you look back at any of my interviews over the last few years, I had been saying that I was really itching for a true metal outlet,” says drum legend Mike Portnoy. From Dream Theater to Flying Colors, Transatlantic to The Neal Morse Band, Twisted Sister to The Winery Dogs, Portnoy has been there, done that, bought the t-shirt, cut its sleeves off and worn until it it’s faded and grey.

Now with the all-star Metal Allegiance, he finally has the chance to cry havoc and let slip the dogs of metal. “I grew up with Sabbath, Maiden and Metallica and I’ve always been friends with the guys in Pantera, Machine Head and Anthrax, so I was really longing to get something in my post-Dream Theater career in this vein,” he says. “I really could not have asked for a better outlet.”

Metal growth

Metal Allegiance grew out of jam sessions on the Motorboat Cruise when a bunch of metal’s finest got together to play their favourite songs. Then they decided to take the concept to the next level and cut an album.

“There were two stages of making this record,” says Portnoy. “The first stage was all completely collaborative. It was the core band which is myself, Dave Ellefson on bass, Alex Skolnick on guitar and Mark Menghi who is the mastermind behind the whole project.

"The four of us wrote everything together at my house in my studio, but then the next stage was getting all the special guests and we have this list of twenty or so guest vocalists and guitar players.”