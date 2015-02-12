Chad Smith talks Led Zeppelin and The Grange

One could safely assume that Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has realized a fair share of his adolescent rock-star fantasies. But one item on his proverbial bucket list, recording at Headley Grange (an 18th Century workhouse in Headley, Hampshire, England, recording home to a number of '60s and '70s UK bands, including Led Zeppelin), wasn't there at all because he simply didn't think it was possible.

"Some fantasy things are attainable one way or another," Smith says. "Let's say you want to record at Electric Lady, which I’d still love to do, well, if you have the money, you can record there. And on and on down the line. But for years and years, recording at Headley Grange just wasn’t on the table – they closed the place down to people in 1975. So I didn’t think about it. Then all of sudden, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, you mean I can?'"

Smith got his golden opportunity last fall when the folks at Spitfire Audio asked him, along with legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor and modern session king Andy Gangadeen, to participate in the making of The Grange, a sample library and virtual instrument for Native Instruments' Kontakt Player that will allow musicians to add all three players to their own compositions. "It was a real honor to be a part of this project," Smith says. "For drummers and other musicians, they're getting a really creative and useful music tool, and for Roger, Andy and myself, we were able to step back into history in a way we never would have dreamed. Everybody wins."

Smith sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about how his involvement with The Grange came about and what it was like to lay down grooves and beats in the same space as his hero, John Bonham.

Tell me how this whole thing started. When did you first hear about The Grange project?

“We were playing the Isle Of Wight Festival last year, and I was approached by Louise King [former editor of Rhythm magazine], who said, ‘I know these guys at Spitfire. They do these great sample libraries. I wonder if they can get you to go record at the Grange.’ I laughed and said, ‘You mean the Grange as in Led Zeppelin? Sure, that would be great’ – figuring it would never happen. It sounded amazing, but you know, nobody's been in there for 40 years.

“I talked to the Spitfire guys on the phone, and they were really cool – very enthusiastic and reverent – and they told me it was for real; they were getting the whole thing together. They knew the historical relevance of Headley Grange and what it meant to drumming, and to music in general. I got a great feeling from them and could tell that they wanted to do something really special, so I said, ‘Cool. I’m in.’”

Getting into Zeppelin as a kid, you undoubtedly read about Headley Grange in magazines, saw the name on album covers...

“Oh yeah, all of that. Back in the day, I scoured album covers. You've have the inner sleeves or the fold-outs with all the pictures and information, cool pictures. I would see Headley Grange listed, and I’d be like, ‘Wow, what is this place? Headley Grange, it must be amazing.’ You’re a teenager and this stuff seems so mythic.

“There’s so much information now about everything. Bands are so accessible, and you see them everywhere. Back then, you hardly ever saw Led Zeppelin; they were very inaccessible. They didn’t do television, so the only way you could see them was in concert, if you could get tickets. They were mythic and mysterious, and then you throw in the stories about drugs and groupies and Aleister Crowley and all that. To a little kid like me, that was big stuff. The whole Headley Grange thing was a key part of the legend.”