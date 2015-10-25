Chad Smith: My Life in Music

When we asked Chad Smith to talk us through some of the music that shaped his life he gave us a right old mixed bag.

Yes, we expected Sabbath, Rush and Hendrix to feature, but the Chili Peppers man had the odd surprise up his sleeve, as you'll see as we delve into the music of Chad's life.

The song that reminds me of high school

Rush – '2112'

“That would be the whole Rush 2112 album. I would listen to that in the parking lot. I used to smoke a lot of pot with my friends who were in my band. I was in 10th grade and they were in 12th grade. I would get too high and never actually go into class, so I got kicked out of that school. How do you get kicked out of school when you don’t even go?”