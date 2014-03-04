Carl Palmer: Bringing Cozy Powell into ELP was 'petty'

Carl Palmer believes the decision by Keith Emerson and Greg Lake to replace him with Cozy Powell was 'petty'.

The beef dates back to 1985 when the sticksman was unable to reunite with ELP due to recording commitments with Asia. Rather than wait for Palmer, Lake and Emerson recruited Powell to the group. The newly-formed Emerson, Lake and Powell released their one and only album in 1986.

Speaking about the move, Palmer tells Metal Express Radio: "I would have been very glad to go back with Greg and Keith, but I needed four weeks as I'd been contracted to make an album.

"I had three weeks of recording left, so I told them it would be four just in case things ran over, which they did. They decided they wouldn't wait four weeks after we hadn't played together for ten years.

"So they got in Cozy Powell, which was fine by me - the way I looked at it was they were promoting my back catalogue. I let them use the logo and I didn't stop them doing anything. But I thought it was a little petty that they couldn't wait."