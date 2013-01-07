More

Brian Tichy quits Whitesnake

Brian Tichy at his Natal kit
Brian Tichy has left Whitesnake to concentrate on new band Something Unto Nothing.

The drummer, who was recently forced to sit out a handful of shows due to a suffering a broken collarbone, leaves the David Coverdale-fronted rockers after more than two years, in which time he played on 2011 album Forevermore.

Of the departure, Coverdale said: "We are truly sad to see [Brian] go, but, we fully support the pursuit of his ambitions and sincerely wish him well. His fearless drumming brought a relentless driving edge and to our music that we fully embraced. Good luck, Brian. May the S.U.N. shine brightly on you!!"

No confirmation on Tichy's replacement has yet been made.