Brian Tichy quits Whitesnake

Brian Tichy has left Whitesnake to concentrate on new band Something Unto Nothing.

The drummer, who was recently forced to sit out a handful of shows due to a suffering a broken collarbone, leaves the David Coverdale-fronted rockers after more than two years, in which time he played on 2011 album Forevermore.

Of the departure, Coverdale said: "We are truly sad to see [Brian] go, but, we fully support the pursuit of his ambitions and sincerely wish him well. His fearless drumming brought a relentless driving edge and to our music that we fully embraced. Good luck, Brian. May the S.U.N. shine brightly on you!!"

No confirmation on Tichy's replacement has yet been made.