Brendan O'Brien on producing rock drummers

“I first met Brad at a Lollapalooza gig. He had his head shaved with a little pony tail – he looked very menacing. He has his back to the audience with truck mirrors. He scared the shit out of me! After I got to know him, he was the sweetest, most wonderful guy. I told him, ‘Dude, you scared the hell out of me,’ and he said, ‘You scared the hell out of me!’

“He is a great drummer. I think he did a fantastic job on the Sabbath record. I wish they [Rage] had made more records, but I don’t think that is going to happen. Brad knew what he was doing [on Evil Empire], but he had only made one or two records up to that point. He had a slightly different take on what we were doing.

“Evil Empire was recorded in a very small rehearsal room – it wasn’t recorded in a studio. There’s a picture on the inside of the album of them in a tiny room, which is where we recorded it. It was much more about capturing the moment, making it sound as great as we could and then editing it together.

“There was a lot of editing on that record because there was a lot of bleeding of the guitars into the drums, and we had to keep a lot of that stuff. If we wanted to go back then everyone had to go back and play it all again, or say if Timmy wanted to change something, we had to pick it up and play all of it again. It was fun. It took a long time because they weren’t getting along great at that time, but I was very proud of it.”