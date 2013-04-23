BIMM announces new music production courses

BIMM have announced a new BA (Hons) in Music Production at their Brighton and Bristol sites.



The course sees BIMM team up with rehearsal and recording studio Brighton Electric and production powerhouse 140dB, with the latter funding a scholarship to study at BIMM, a package worth £18,000.



Ros Earls 140dB adds "In these radically changing times in the production world, it's ever more important that anyone studying for a degree in production is constantly in touch with people who are actually working in it and who are finding a way through the challenges of today's music industry. We are proud to support the BIMM Music Production degree - to work with BIMM and mentor and encourage the production talent both during their studies and after."



For more details head to www.bimm.co.uk.