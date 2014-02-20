Bastille drummer becomes football commentator

Fresh from taking the Best British Breakthrough act at the Brit Awards, Bastille drummer Chris 'Woody' Wood is set to take an even bigger honour at the weekend.

Woody will get out from the kit and pick up a microphone as he takes his place as co-commentator for the clash between his beloved Plymouth Argyle vs Dagenham and Redbridge.

The all-glamour tie will see Woody sat beside regular BBC Radio Devon commentator Gordan Sparks.

Woody said: "Having grown up going to Argyle with my family since I was a young boy, I jumped at the chance to get involved with the team and the broadcasting legend that is Sir Gordon Sparks. This will be a dream come true."