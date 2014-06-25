Avenged Sevenfold's Arin Ilejay's 9 drumming heroes

"In so many ways Lars really is the best metal drummer. He doesn’t have the crazy shredding chops that a lot of drummers have, but he has the best stage presence of any drummer. He’s out of his mind but writes incredible parts for the music. He’s the Ringo Starr of metal. Ringo and Lars get the least amount of credit, but they are absolute geniuses. I used to think drummers had to shred to get anywhere, but when you look at the music industry it is saturated with incredible musicians and that doesn’t mean that your band is going to make it. It’s not enough to just shred.

"On Hail To The King, along with all of our fans, I thought I was going to be writing the craziest drum parts for that record, something to fill the shoes of The Rev. But the band wanted me to create my own sound and legacy. They wanted me to dumb it down and play caveman-like and spaced out, with big fills that support the music. I was bummed out about that at first, but it helped to have heard drummers like Lars. For the next album we have kicked around the idea of having some crazy fills."