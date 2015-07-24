Avenged Sevenfold split with Arin Ilejay

Arin Ilejay has parted ways with Avenged Sevenfold.

In a statement posted on avengedsevenfold.com, the band cited a need to go 'in a different direction' as the reason behind the split.

The statement said: "We are writing this to inform you all that we will be moving forward without Arin Ilejay as our drummer. Arin has been nothing but a positive energy and monster drummer for us over the past four years. We love the guy and always will. We are and will always be grateful to him for helping us to move forward through some very dark times.

"Creatively though, we felt we needed to move in a different direction. While we can't say more at this time, we are excited for the future and looking forward to sharing our plans soon with the greatest fans in the world. As always we appreciate your understanding and unwavering support."

Ilejay joined the band back in 2011, replacing Mike Portnoy who himself had filled the place of the late The Rev.