August issue of Rhythm on sale now

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month sees a British drum legend grace the cover of Rhythm – Mr Mick Fleetwood. The driving force behind Fleetwood Mac for just shy of 50 years, Mick shares the secrets of his decades at the top as he talks dynamics, his distinctive style and more. Plus, we take a close-up look at Mick's beautiful DW kit.
Elsewhere it's another belter of an issue for you packed full of drum heroes, incredible gear and lessons and a second bite at our truly jaw-dropping competition.
Win
Yes, you have one more chance to bag yourself that stonking DW/Sabian/Roland/Protection Racket prize package, you lucky people. Up for grabs we have a staggering £13,500's worth of goodies. pick up the August issue of Rhythm to find out how it can be all yours.
One lucky winner will take away a stunning seven-piece DW Collector's series kit built especially for Rhythm's 30th! Plus, a full set of Sabian cymbals, DW hardware, Protection Racket cases and a Roland SPD-SX.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section for you this month as we chat with the great and good of the drum world.
Modern pop royalty meets a stadium-filling youngster as session hero Karl Brazil (he of Robbie Williams fame) sits down with 5 Seconds of Summer sticksman Ashton Irwin.
We also talk to the man that has played with just about every megastar out there – Ian Thomas. Plus, Godsized drummer Dan Kavanagh gives us a healthy dollop of the realities of being a working drummer in 2015.
Want more? We also have brand new interviews with Marco Minnemann, Matt Ingram and Tim Alexander. Plus, we also present 21 budget kit hacks, ingenious ways that you can revitalise your gear, and playing, without breaking the bank.
Gear
Once again we run the rule over all of the hottest new gear in our reviews section. This month ranked and rated we have a lush DW cherry kit, stave snares from Natal, T-Cymbals' Metalshop cymbals, an Echo Cuprano kit, Sonor 2000 hardware and the Hip-Hop EZX from Toontrack.
Plus: Rhythm rounds up the five best budget electronic drum kits in the world today.
Learn
As always we have a treasure trove of lessons to improve your playing with. This month you can learn off-kilter Police hit 'Roxanne', Porcupine Tree's prog-tastic 'Sound of Muzak' and pop smash 'Uptown Funk' by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. There's also all of your favoruite regular lessons from Jason Bowld, Erik Stams, Colin Woolway, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
