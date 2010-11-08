Ask MusicRadar: submit your questions for Keith Carlock

Keith carlock

Having drummed for the likes of Steely Dan, Sting, John Mayer and James Taylor; Keith Carlock is a bonafide drum master. Currently in the UK with jazz supergroup Rudder, our stick-wielding friends at Rhythm have bagged Keith for an interview and they're giving you the chance to ask the questions…

What to do now

Get involved! Submit your questions like this:

Via MusicRadar (log in and leave a comment on Rhythm's page)

Via Twitter (follow @RhythmMagazine)

Via Facebook (Like http://facebook.com/RhythmMagazine)

Or via rhythm@futurenet.com