AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has charge of attempting to procure murder dropped

A charge of attempting to procure murder that was made against AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has been dropped. The news comes just a day after Rudd appeared in court in New Zealand to face the charge.

The BBC reports that prosecuting lawyer Greg Hollister-Jones said that his office had reviewed the case and found that there was "insufficient evidence to proceed with the charge of attempting to procure murder".

It's reported that Rudd will still face charges of drugs possession and making threats to kill. His lawyer, Paul Mabey, said that Rudd will defend the latter charge.

Rudd is scheduled to appear in court again on 27 November, while AC/DC will release their new album, Rock or Bust, on 2 December.