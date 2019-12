Aaron Gillespie will be behind the kit for Paramore's UK and European tour.

The former Underoath drummer replaces Miles McPherson. McPherson is sidelined after suffering a serious accident when he lost control of a golf cart earlier this month.

McPherson, who replaced fellow fill-in Ilan Rubin earlier this year, suffered several broken bones and burns to his face and arms after battery acid leaked from the cart following the crash.

Paramore's European tour kicks off in Dublin on 2 September.