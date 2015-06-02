6 pioneers of prog rock drumming

“Prog rock is an English art form, a bit like jazz is to the Americans. This is an art form which we created here in England” – Carl Palmer

Carl Palmer joined keyboardist Keith Emerson and King Crimson bass player Greg Lake to form Emerson Lake and Palmer. ELP brought the trio’s classical influences to the fore to tackle compositions like Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures At An Exhibition’ and Alberto Ginastera’s ‘Toccata’. Says Palmer, “We were quintessentially English so things like ‘Pictures At An Exhibition’ we had all heard at school or played in the school orchestra. We were a keyboard-driven band, so we were more on the classical side of life than blues or rock. Obviously we were kind of metal when we started, we were quite heavy and that gave it the rock element, but all those things fell naturally into place.

“As the music progressed with ELP, I developed the drumset,” he tells Rhythm. “The first electronic drum solo was on ‘Toccata’ on the Brain Salad Surgery album. These were synthesisers which were made for me, they were the size of a cigar box and each one could produce a sound. Have a listen to Ginastera’s ‘Toccata’ on the Brain Salad Surgery album. A lot of people at the time, journalists especially, thought it was just Keith playing away.”

Here's Carl’s ‘Tank’ solo from 1977