6 career defining records of Vinny Appice

Vinny was brought into Black Sabbath to keep the drum seat warm for Bill Ward. But he soon became a permanent fixture and put his indelible stamp on the band with the excellent Mob Rules.

Vinny Appice says:

“They were about midway into the Heaven And Hell album tour when I got in. As the tour went on, it became obvious that Bill wasn’t coming back so we started getting tighter and tighter and becoming a band.”

“Then it was, ‘Alright, we’re going to do an album.’ ‘Okay, fantastic!’ We recorded in LA with Martin Birch producing. I had to play like myself and yet I had to think, ‘What would Bill do?’”

“The way Mob Rules came about was that Warner Brothers had an offer for us to do a song for an animated movie called Heavy Metal. We had three days off and we went over to Ringo Starr’s studio. It used to be John Lennon’s house where he recorded Imagine. We recorded The Mob Rules there. The one that’s on the Heavy Metal album is a different version from the one on our album.”