6 career defining records of Mel Gaynor

After splitting the drumming on 1982’s New Gold Dream, Mel established his place in Simple Minds with the follow-up, produced by Steve Lillywhite.

Mel Gaynor says:

“It put the stamp on the Simple Minds drum sound. We got a great sound on that record. It was the turnaround album from New Gold Dream, which I thought was very quiet, staid and straight as far as the drums went. This album was really fun. It was recorded in the old Townhouse studios, which apparently used to be a swimming pool.”

“It was the Phil Collins, In The Air Tonight sound. That was the first time I started to write with the band and the time when the drums were at the forefront. I remember Radio One saying it was the loudest record on the radio, louder than Motörhead. We were like, ‘Yeah, that’s great! We’re turning into a rock band!’”

“I’m a pretty adaptable player; I don’t play loud all the time. It’s down to the music and the artist, but that was a loud album. That was from Steve Lillywhite wanting it loud.”