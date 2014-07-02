5 things you need to know about the new Gaslight Anthem album

"We very rarely work in the studio as far as writing goes. I don’t understand why a band would prefer to write the songs in a place where it costs thousands of dollars a day – that never seemed sensible to us. We always like to be well rehearsed and know what we want to do before we get in there.

"We’ve been writing for quite a while. We wrote a couple of songs on the road, and then when we got home Brian really started working hard and demo-ing new ideas. Two of us actually live over an hour away from the other two guys now, so a lot has been done on e-mail. Brian will have an idea and a demo, he’ll send it to us, we’ll get our ideas together and think what we want to do.

"Eventually, when there’s enough material, we’ll get together in a room and work it out live. That was most of the writing process for this record. There were a couple of songs where we went into the studio not knowing how the song was going to pan out. We’d go in and do a couple of different passes and see how it went."