5 things we learnt from Iron Maiden's Book of Souls

We know that Nicko has never been a straight-up 100% metal drummer. Yes, he is one of the finest metal drummers around, but there has always been more to his playing not too far beneath the surface.

This is mainly thanks to his musical upbringing. In his early days on the session scene you could find Nicko playing jazz, funk, blues and just about everything and anything else.

That continues to shine through today. Opener 'If Eternity Should Fail' packs some real funky ride work, 'The Red and the Black' combines galloping bass pedal, stepped hats and thunderous snare and 'When The River Runs Deep' brings more funk and a gloriously thick groove.