10 things you didn't know about Keith Moon

Keith was 14 when he discovered drums and found his calling. He obviously made quick progress and his madcap style was there from the start. Keith’s boyhood drumming pal Gerry Evans told us, “I got in a little pop group out of Mill Hill and we were doing Wembley Town Hall on Monday nights. Keith would set my drums up and the agreement was I’d let him play. The trouble was as soon as he got on the drums it was all hell let loose, because he always played like that, from day one.”

Gerry worked at Paramount Music in London and it was he who enabled Keith to buy his first Premier kit, second-hand for £75. “When I was away on holiday,” Gerry adds ruefully, “he took my place in my band, the Escorts, and they lost all our gigs.”