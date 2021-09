It's rare to get the whole lineup of Dream Theater in one place for an interview but their forthcoming new album, A View From The Top Of The World, has rallied the troops and they're all here in the studio to talk about it on their official YouTube channel.

In this first part, the band talk about the inspiration behind the title and music, including the experience of revisiting Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory.

A View From The Top Of The World is released on 22 October.