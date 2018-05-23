Dr No’s Moon Canyon is one of the most extraordinary pedals we’ve ever seen

You remember Dr No, right? The Dutch pedal maverick behind Troy Van Leeuwen and Alain Johannes’ incredible signature effects and, erm, the Turd Fuzz. Well, the good doctor may well have outdone himself this time with a jaw-dropping signature delay, reverb and drive for ambient genius Noveller.

Two years in the making, the Moon Canyon packs a transparent, dynamic overdrive; switchable effects loop (positioned post-overdrive, pre-reverb and delay); Belton brick-based long reverb; and an analogue-voiced digital delay.

You can hear the pedal in action, courtesy of a clip from Noveller herself.

Just 350 pedals will be produced, and signed by Sarah Lipstate aka Noveller, each of which comes in an incredible Moon Canyon book box with numbered certificate of authenticity.

The Moon Canyon is available on 30 May 2018 from Dr No Effects for €429.