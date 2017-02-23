Dr No's Turd Fuzz pedal gives you the ultimate 'brown sound'

Few guitarists will admit to chasing sh**ty tone, but that's exactly what Dr No Effects has captured with the long-awaited Turd Fuzz.

The Turd Fuzz is indeed turd-shaped, and made out of a soft foam material, which activates the pedal when stepped on.

Two NOS transistors power the old-school fuzz tone, which is controlled via a single internal volume potentiometer.

You'll need a 9V supply to power the poo, and you'll know when it's on, because the fly on top acts as the pedal's LED indicator.

This is one turd you'll want to step on. The Turd Fuzz is available now from Dr No Effects for €209 (£176/$220 approx).