Dr No collaborates with Troy Van Leeuwen on stunning TVL Octavia pedal

Last week, we caught wind of Dr No's intentionally crappy Turd Fuzz, and now we meet the good Dr's collaboration with Queens Of The Stone Age/A Perfect Circle tone genius, Troy Van Leeuwen: the TVL Octavia.

The first in a series of two signature stompboxes, the Octavia features two skull-shaped controls: a Blameshifter switch to set the gain of the Octavia, and an overall volume knob.

Most notable is the pedal's on/off light, which comes courtesy of an anatomically correct heart on a bottom plate of real leaf gold, all protected by a glass dome. You'll also note the 'TVL' crest that adorns the top and front of the pedal.

If Troy's signature Fender Jazzmaster is anything to go by, this will be extremely tonesome indeed. The TVL Octavia is available from Dr No Effects from 1 March for €258.