Paul Gilbert announces UK tour ahead of the UK Guitar Show

Paul Gilbert will be hitting the UK in September for nine nights of shred madness and some great tunes too.

Gilbert's first UK show is at The Fleece in Bristol, on 16 September, with the tour finishing on 24 September at Milton Keynes' Craufurd Arms.

Will he be bringing his drill? We can't say. But we can say that Mr G will be holding a masterclass and Q&A at the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show on the Sunday 22 September, before taking the stage a few hours later at the O2 Islington Academy.

Gilbert will be sharing some of his secrets, talking gear, technique, his whole philosophy surrounding guitar playing, and he will be taking your questions, too. There are few players who brain is as worth picking. Few funnier, too.

What better way to prepare for the show, which is literally a two-minute walk away. You could throw your pick further.

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show will be held at the Business Design Centre, London, on 21-22 September. and you can get tickets here.

You can also browse the full programme for the two-day event here. Expect to see some of the biggest manufacturers showcasing the latest gear. There will be a vintage gear exhibit, live luthiery demonstrations, artist performances, and a variety of workshops and clinics.

Takamine owners can even book a setup for their acoustic from the company's general manager, Mr Makoto Terasaki, who is one of Japan's finest luthiers. A £5 charity donation to Music For All, and Mr Terasaki will rejuvenate your Takamine.

Paul Gilbert will be in the company of Devin Townsend, Lari Basillio, John Patitucci and many more artists who will be attending the two-day event.

Book your tickets to Paul Gilberts tour here.

Here are the dates in full: