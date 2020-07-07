Don't have guitar, will travel? Harley Benton might have just what you need

The idea of fitting an electric guitar into the car or overheard locker with all the other luggage means it often stays at home when you go away, but how about a bespoke instrument for travelling?

The new Harley Benton ST-Travel takes the sting out of that investment at £71 / €77 and strips the basswood body back to a minimum while still delivering the playability of HB's ever-popular ST range.

A 648mm / 25.5" scale 22-fret neck means your playing doesn't have to be compromised and it even features three single-coil pickups and a tremolo system.

It's offered in Candy Apple Red. For more info head over to Thomann.de