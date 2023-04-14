NAMM 2023: Donner’s D1 is a simplified drum machine designed for first-time beatmakers

NAMM 2023: Fresh from the release of its 303-style B1 Analog Bass Sequencer, Donner has now unveiled the D1 drum machine.

Whether this also takes sonic inspiration from classic Roland gear (such as the 808 and 909) remains to be seen, but as with the B1, there’s certainly been no attempt to emulate the look of vintage hardware.

This is a 12-channel, sample-based beatmaking box that’s said to be aimed at the entry-level market. And, presumably, it will be priced accordingly.

The interface is “simplified yet inspiring,” and has been designed to make it easy for newcomers to electronic music-making to create drum patterns. They can do this either by recording in real-time or by using the step sequencer.

That’s about all we have to go on at the moment, but we’ll be hunting down the D1 on the NAMM show floor to try and find out what it’s all about.