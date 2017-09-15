Dominic Miller's 10 tips for guitarists

“I’m always shit scared before I go on in front of 200 people playing a solo gig, because I think they’re all thinking, ‘Okay, Dominic Miller, let’s see - what’s it all about then?’ and so I have to be respectful of that.

“But if my faculties are together and my fingers are in shape then it can be an empowering experience, because I can take control of the situation. I just did an album that is solo, pretty much. It’s nerve-racking and it takes so much concentration, but it’s very, very rewarding if you get it right…”

Learn From Your Peers

“I’ve been very influenced by the people I work with over the years. Most of the people I work with in my day job are singer-songwriters, pop musicians and rock stars. So I take a lot of influence and inspiration from the way they form their songs, and a lot of it is to do with form and arrangement. You know, verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, whatever…

“I like the laws of songwriting and the way you can encapsulate an idea in four or five minutes, like a concept. So, really, that’s what I try to do with instrumental music when I write. I try to come up with some kind of an instrumental narrative that obeys some of those laws of arrangement and form.”

Remember To Tell The Story

“I don’t really like to listen to an album of eight 11-minute instrumental pieces where I feel that the instrumentalist is not really telling me a story. I think [in those scenarios] I’m really hearing more their playing than any kind of narrative.

“I identify much more with instrumentalists who take all ego away, and if the piece of music requires a little bit of finger-yoga or histrionics, well, then, bring it on. I’ll be the first to go for that if I feel that this is a good time to do something really like, ‘Wow!’ But my default setting is not to do that, it’s to tell a story with a strong melody.”