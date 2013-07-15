Serato Remote iPad controller app released

If you're a Serato Scratch Live or Serato DJ user who's been itching to involve the touch capabilities of the iPad in your performances, the new Serato Remote controller app is for you.

Offering the likes of cue point, loop and sample control, the idea is that the app enables you to use many of the software's functions without you having to touch your laptop.

You can also load tracks, tweak FX and see your virtual decks and track overview. The app is compatible with all Scratch Live- and Serato DJ-compliant hardware and promises a clean and clear interface that's easy to use in a performance environment.

You can find out more on the Serato website or buy Serato Remote on the Apple App Store. It costs £13.99/$19.99.