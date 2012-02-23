Pioneer DJM-850 mixer announced

Slotting underneath the DJM-900, the new DJM-850 mixer seems designed to replace the DJM-700 mixer. It's compatible with Traktor Scratch 2 and adds a full USB audio interface as well as some tasty new effects.

With rock solid synchronisation of every element now more crucial to professional DJing than ever before, Pioneer has implemented a nifty new effect to its DJM-850. Sitting next to the well known color sound rotary above each channel fader is a beat button that, when pressed, can listen to the input channel. This means that sidechain style synchronisation can occur from the effects using the Beat analysis system built into the mixer.

Could this feature alone could have DJs sticking this on their tech rider rather than the meaty DJM-900 Nexus.

It's said to be available in March at £1300/€1500/$2000

FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. Professional Sound and Visual Division continues to make advancements in its lineup of DJ products with the launch of its new DJM-850 performance DJ mixer that brings more functionality for the growing number of DJs that utilize today's popular DJ software. Inheriting many of the same technologies, reliability and operability of Pioneer's industry standard DJM-900nexus mixer, the DJM-850 also features a built-in high-performance USB sound card, various functions for laptop-connected DJ performances, and the industry's first1 BEAT COLOR FX function, which changes effects by linking the audio input of each channel.



"Pioneer has included innovative new features in the DJM-850 that expand DJs' creative capabilities when they're using their favorite DJ software. We see the growing use of DJ software as a great opportunity to bring professional level quality and features to this space," said David Arevalo, senior marketing manager, Professional Sound and Visual Division for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc.



Variety of Effects

The DJM-850 follows Pioneer's traditional mixer layout, featuring a variety of advanced sound effects that provide DJs with virtually limitless possibilities when mixing their music. Pioneer includes a new BEAT COLOR FX function, which changes effects by linking the audio input from each channel.



Sound Color FX - The Sound Color FX offers four types of effects (Filter, Crush, Noise and Gate) that can be linked to the input sound of each channel.

Beat Color FX - Users can quickly change between the new Beat Color FX and Sound Color FX to suit each tune for further remixing and sound capabilities. By activating the Beat Color FX, users are able to manipulate the Sound Color FX and Beat Effect simultaneously, resulting in more creative effects that complement the beat of the music.

Beat Effect - The Beat Effect function presents 13 different types of effects (Delay, Echo, Up Echo , Spiral, Reverb, Trans, Filter, Flanger, Phaser, Robot, Slip Roll, Roll, and Reverse Roll) that can be combined to produce up to 100 other original effects.



Sound Quality

The design of the DJM-850 combines broad functionality and high quality components to achieve great sound quality:



24bit/96kHz Built-in USB Sound Card - An integrated high performance USB sound card enables up to four inputs/outputs2simultaneously with no deterioration in sound quality.

The sound card supports three different sampling rates (96kHz/48kHz/44.1kHz) and the ASIO/Core Audio standards that can also be used for music recording and production.

The USB port on top of the mixer provides quick connections to use DJ software via laptop. The signal output path from the mixer can be easily modified using its setup utility tool3 via a computer.

Sound Quality - The use of high quality components such as a 32-bit digital-to-analog output converter and a 32-bit digital signal processor, separate analog and digital circuitry, and extremely short audio transmission paths results in clear and powerful audio output.



TRAKTOR SCRATCH 2 Certified4

The DJM-850 offers compatibility to the Scratch Control (DVS)with Native Instrument's TRAKTOR SCRATCH PRO 2/DUO 2 software. Using the timecode disc bundled with the software and a PC, the DJM-850 is ready for scratch control (DVS) with a CDJ player or Vinyl turntable.



Additional Features

The DJM-850 is equipped with additional features that add to the versatility of the mixer:



MIDI Signal - Operation information of the mixer's knobs and buttons can be transmitted as a MIDI signal5 for a "Full Ensemble MIDI" function to control other connected devices.

Switching 3-Band EQ/Isolator - Each channel of the mixer is equipped with a switchable 3-band EQ (+6dB to -26dB) and 3-band isolator (+6dB to -∞dB)

High Performance Channel Faders - The slide mechanism supports the fader knobs with two metal shafts for both durability and smooth operation. Furthermore, the new mechanism's design minimizes the negative effects of moisture and dust particles on the mixer's performance.

P-LOCK Fader Cap - Keeps the fader channel and crossfader knobs (caps) locked, preventing them from physically slipping off during heavy use.

Scratch Control - Scratch control6 is possible by using the time code disc7 bundled with DJ software supporting DVS (Digital Vinyl System)8 from CDJ players and vinyl turntables.

Auto Standby - Automatically senses active operation and the presence of input signals, switching to standby mode when inputs are not detected for a long period.



The DJM-850 will be available in black or silver colors in March 2012