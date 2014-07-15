Numark announces NV, the "intelligent" Serato DJ controller

Image 1 of 4 Will Numark's new controller make you the NV of your DJing friends? Numark NV Image 2 of 4 Touch-activated controls are the order of the day. Numark NV Image 3 of 4 The NV looks pretty slim. Numark NV Image 4 of 4 The controller also serves as an audio interface. Numark NV

Promising to "redefine the software/hardware experience for professional DJs," Numark has announced the NV controller. Designed for use with Serato DJ, this represents an attempt to 'visualise' said software on a hardware control surface, with its overriding philosophy being to let the DJ spend more time at the controller and less at their laptop.

To this end, there are two 4.3-inch colour screens that deliver feedback on your current performance state. These screens can display the likes of Virtual Decks, effects (FX), Cue Points, waveforms and more. There's support for 4-deck performance, with the screens also enabling you to browse your library of tracks. Other notable features include touch-activated controls and multiple pad modes.

"NV has that 'x-factor' DJs have been searching for," reckons Karl Detken, Numark Marketing Director. "It completely re-imagines the DJ experience while infinitely expanding creative performance options. Feedback elements are placed in the middle of the action, not away from it. The crowd will never again question what the DJ is doing in the booth, nor will the DJ question what they are doing with their hands."

The NV is set to go on sale this Autumn priced at $700. You can find out more on the Numark website.

Numark NV highlights