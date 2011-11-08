Carl Cox's six favourite albums

“I’m not sure if many people know Common, but he really is a philosopher and a poet when it comes to making hip-hop, jazz, and hip-hop with a funk groove. With his music you’d end up listening to what he was saying inside the music, and I loved that.

“A lot of these rap and R&B artists are shouting through the music or rapping really fast, and you have no idea what they are saying. Common cuts through all that and gets his message across.

“I stumbled across him at a party I was doing for Red Bull a few years back in Australia. They announced him and he came on with this full live band and I was like ‘Oh my god, this is awesome!’. Ever since then I’ve been a fan. I just keep playing this album over and over, it’s amazing.”