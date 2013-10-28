Audio Artery releases DJ One update

Audio Artery have announced an update for their One DJ software, enabling full support for various DJ controllers to the package, alongside over 200 additional tweaks to streamline the experience.

Originally launched in July, the software is billed as an all-in-one solution for DJing and creating mixes, with a fully customisable user interface and smart audio routing.

Perhaps most impressively, One also features a DAW style timeline, though which each decks' activity can be viewed from - allowing on the fly remixing and mixing.

The DJ software is also notable for its fully modular user interface, enabling users to create a custom layout to suit whatever type of gear - and whatever amount of gear - they want to work with.

Version 1.2 is the biggest update for One since its launch, offering over 200 improvements based upon user feedback alongside the aforementioned full support for an array of DJ controllers.

For more info, visit the One homepage.