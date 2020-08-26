Disclosure to launch new album with massive Minecraft world featuring 3 nightclubs and 8-bit musical Easter eggs

With large-scale public gatherings off the agenda for the foreseeable future, artists are having to find new and innovative ways to promote their music. So, with a new album, Energy, available on Friday 28 August, UK dance duo Disclosure - brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence - are having a very different kind of block party.

To coincide with the LP’s release, they’re launching the Disclosure Energy Minecraft Experience, a vast 1.5 square mile ‘metaverse’ spanning seven climates and made up of hills, streams, caverns and - of course - a nightclub or two.

Made up of more than 100 million blocks that form a mosaic of Energy’s ‘face’ cover art, the Disclosure Minecraft world also has a scavenger hunt element. There are 13 hidden records, including 8-bit reworks of some of the duo’s most popular tracks.

The underground clubs, meanwhile, were inspired by iconic venues around the world, and you can even step inside Guy Lawrence’s kitchen (as seen in various lockdown livestreams). And all with no social distancing or face masks required.

Fans will also be able to enjoy a Disclosure megamix as they explore the world, which was created with the help of design collective Blockworks . It’ll be available on a dedicated server for a week, after which a map will be made available.

The world will evolve during the launch week - a nod to the environmental concerns such as reforestation and ocean repopulation that Energy deals with.