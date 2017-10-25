Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis is selling a load of guitars, amps and drum kits, and you could buy them

Dinosaur Jr’s purple-loving frontman J Mascis is set to sell a whole host of gear in a forthcoming Reverb Shop.

Items include a Purple Fender Twin Reverb, a 1969 Marshall 100W Super Tremolo and a 1965 Burgundy Mist Jaguar - we’ve got a preview of the treasure trove of gear in the gallery below.

Read more: Marshall Studio Classic Head

If I can get this gear into a good home, I’ll have more room to buy some more stuff

“It’s hard for me to sell things, but when you’ve got guitars and other gear starting to pile up and there’s less room to record, you’ve got to try to clear out the gear you’re not playing as much anymore,” says Mascis.

“Plus, if I can get this gear into a good home, I’ll have more room to buy some more stuff.”

That’s the spirit. The sale starts on Reverb on 31 October. For more on J's current gear, head over to our in-depth rig tour .