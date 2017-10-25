Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis is selling a load of guitars, amps and drum kits, and you could buy them

Dinosaur Jr’s purple-loving frontman J Mascis is set to sell a whole host of gear in a forthcoming Reverb Shop.
Items include a Purple Fender Twin Reverb, a 1969 Marshall 100W Super Tremolo and a 1965 Burgundy Mist Jaguar - we’ve got a preview of the treasure trove of gear in the gallery below.
“It’s hard for me to sell things, but when you’ve got guitars and other gear starting to pile up and there’s less room to record, you’ve got to try to clear out the gear you’re not playing as much anymore,” says Mascis.
“Plus, if I can get this gear into a good home, I’ll have more room to buy some more stuff.”
That’s the spirit. The sale starts on Reverb on 31 October. For more on J's current gear, head over to our in-depth rig tour.
1969 Marshall 100W Super Tremolo
Massive accompanying 8x10 Marshall 1990 cabinet not pictured.
1999 Emerald Green Parker Fly Classic Deluxe
Used in India because it was lightweight: “I knew I’d have to carry around a guitar for this festival and this one’s got an acoustic setting, an electronic setting, and it’s like four pounds.”
C&C Purple Sparkle drum set
Mascis used this set as a drummer for Sweet Apple.
1965 Burgundy Mist Fender Jaguar Refin
1970s Purple Fender Twin Reverb
Used on tour with Dinosaur Jr. “Of course I got it because it was purple and it was cheap.”
Moog MemoryMoog
Used on several records, including J Mascis + The Fog albums. “I was going through my synth period, I guess, but I don’t really play it much any more.”
1970s Blue Sparkle Gretsch rack tom set
Played on Green Mind, Whatever’s Cool with Me, portions of Where You Been, and the Upsidedown Cross self-titled LP, which Mascis considers his favourite record he’s ever played on.