DiMarzio announces Richie Kotzen Strat Replacement Pickguard

DiMarzio has unveiled the Richie Kotzen Strat Replacement Pickguard.

Although Kotzen is best known for playing Telecasters, he did secure himself two signature Fender Stratocasters back in 1996, which this pickguard is based on.

Three Alnico V single coils are onboard, promising medium-gain, articulate and punchy yet percussive tones, says DiMarzio.

Solderless connections aim to provide easy installation on 11-hole pickguard guitars, while a five-way switch offers humbucking tones in the 2 and 4 positions; the middle pickup has a reverse magnet.

The Richie Kotzen Strat Replacement Pickguard is available now for $469 ($299 street). See DiMarzio for more.