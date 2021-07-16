See Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Trey Anastasio and Doyle Bramhall II tear through a blazing version of Layla live

We recently spoke to Derek Trucks about the experience of performing the entire Derek & The Dominoes 1970 classic album Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs with the Tadeschi Trucks Band for their new Live At LOCKN' release. That's out today and to celebrate they've released video of their performance of album highlight Layla with guests Doyle Bramhall II and Phish's Trey Anastasio joining Trucks and Susan Tadeschi on guitar duties.

Trucks's tone is a thing of beauty here – we'd like to think Skydog is somewhere smiling down on this.

"I guess the outro could be interpreted a lot of different ways," Trucks told us in our recent interview about his approach on the song. "The first part of the song is so tortured and and in your face, and by the end, it’s a resolution, but you are not really sure what direction the stream is flowing! Either way, it is a pretty incredible end to the record, with Thorn Tree like this coda."

(Image credit: Tadeschi Trucks Band )

The Tadeschi Trucks Band album Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKIN') is out now on CD, vinyl and digital download. More info at tedeschitrucksband.com