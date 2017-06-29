Doyle Bramhall II's 9 tips for guitarists

This autumn saw the release of Rich Man, Doyle Bramhall II’s first solo album in a very long time. We pose the question, ‘Why the wait?’

Back in 2001, Doyle Bramhall II released the critically acclaimed Welcome and since then his solo career has been put on hold. It hasn’t all been radio silence, though.

“Well, I’ve spent probably the last 12 years working a lot with other artists,” he tells us down the phone line from his home in Texas. “That includes Eric Clapton, Roger Waters and Sheryl Crowe - and I sort of dedicated my time and my musical energy to working with them…”

Guest slots, production and sideman duties finally put aside, Rich Man has received a rapturous response from all concerned as it encapsulates stylistic elements from all around the musical world. Expect exotic instruments, vintage guitars, tasteful duetting with Norah Jones, a distinct Hendrix influence and some very fine playing throughout…

1. It’s never too late to start over

“I became an integral part of Eric’s band for the last eight years, and the last tour I did with him was, I guess, in 2013. After that tour, he said that he wasn’t going to be touring as much and when he did he wanted to use a local band in the UK. So at that time, I think I was just starting to play shows on my own as a solo artist and I was really enjoying doing that after accompanying for so many years.

“It was so nice to get back into doing my own thing and I was finding more about who I was as a performer, because it was almost like I was starting from scratch again, just because it had been so long since I had been a frontman.”