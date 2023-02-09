Depeche Mode are back in black with Ghosts Again

Depeche Mode are back; Martin Gore and Dave Gahan's first new music since the sudden 2022 passing of bandmate Andy Fletcher with the song Ghosts Again is a poignant paean to loss and hope.
Featuring a tradermark Martin Gore guitar hook and Gahan croon, it's a track the Essex icons are proud to return with. “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to," said Gahan "I’m excited to be able to share it.”
Ghosts Again is the first track from 15th studio album Momento Mori, released 24 March 2023.
Momento Mori tracklisting:
My Cosmos Is Mine
Wagging Tongue
Ghosts Again
Don’t Say You Love Me
My Favourite Stranger
Soul With Me
Caroline’s Monkey
Before We Drown
People Are Good
Always You
Never Let Me Go
Speak To Me
The band's world tour starts in Sacramento on 23 March, though Depeche Mode will only play one show in their home country at Twickenham Stadium on 17 June.