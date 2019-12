Death By Audio has announced the Evil Fuzz pedal, limited to just 200 units worldwide.

The Evil Fuzz shrinks both the Evil Filter’s fuzz circuits into a single compact pedal - there’s a gentle, driving fuzz/overdrive and altogether splattier, nastier side.

Controls are for fuzz output and switching modes - both promise to be highly responsive to instrument volume and tone controls.

The Evil Fuzz is available now for $160 - see Death By Audio for more info.