Death By Audio releases the 'mood-bending' ROOMS Stereo Reverberator

There were so many new effects at NAMM some didn't make our highlights rundown of promising pedals. But that doesn't mean they're not drool-worthy and Death By Audio's new ROOMS reverb is looking like a real dazzler.

Available for preorder today for $395, ROOMS offers six algorithms to float your reverb boat on that DBA describe as follows…

• Room – a classic reverb that simulates many different rooms

• Digit – a filter matrix verb capable of creating otherworldly resonances and fractured repeats.

• Peak – a super intense bandpass filter combined with an ambient reverb.

• Wave – a gated reverb. Short reverb times create a classic gate effect, long reverb times create a controllable freeze effect.

• Gate – Creates a pitch vibrato effect. Lowering TIME will blend out the reverb signal, allowing sweeps from chorus/vibrato to long modulated reverbs.

• Gong – Ethereal, crushed reverb sounds guaranteed to make you a star in the upcoming remake of Dune and live out your sci-fi fantasies of space travel and galactic domination. Control the spice, control the universe.

Most expression pedals will work with ROOMS, controlling the pedal's Frequency or Time knobs when ALT mode is engaged.

For more information visit Deathbyaudio.com