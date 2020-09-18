Dean's new Edge Pro Select series offers stylish walnut and poplar burl topped basses at a wallet-friendly price point

Dean Guitars has unveiled the Edge Pro Select series, a budget-conscious range of electric basses that are available in eye-catching poplar burl or walnut on top.

Retailing at $729, the Edge Pro Select models are clearly aimed at the gigging bassist who's got one eye on the Friday night show and the other on the bottom line.

Available in 4, 5 and 6-string options, each of the the Edge Pro Select basses have a swamp ash body, maple centre, and a bolt-on five-ply maple and walnut neck that's carved into a C profile. There's an ebony fretboard with a 12" radius and 24 frets and dot inlays.

The 4 and 5 string models have a 34" scale and the 6-string measures up at 35". Elsewhere, there is a hi-mass bridge and Grover tuners to keep things nice and solid.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dean Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

The Walnut Satin Edge Pro Select models are equipped with a pair of Dean's DMT (Dean Magnetic Technologies) Design Passive Soapbar pickups, while the Burled Poplar models have a single Fishman Fluence PRF BS Pickup.

The Walnut Satin model's Soapbars are controlled via an active 3-band active EQ with independent volume controls for neck and bridge pickups.

The PRF BS has no shortage of range, with a split mode, switchable P or J modes, and a trio of voice options for each setting.

See Dean for more details.