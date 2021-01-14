Dean pays tribute to Dimebag Darrell with its new Dime Razorback Rust reissue

GEAR 2021: Dean Guitars has revived the Dime Razorback Rust, paying tribute to late Pantera guitar hero Dimebag Darrell.
The original run of the Razorback Rust was a limited US custom run, but will now be part of Dean's Artist Series.
- NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
Its striking finish is a rust-themed graphic and the guitar features a bevelled mahogany body, set three-piece mahogany neck with 22-frets, 14"-radius rosewood fingerboard and Dime's razorblade inlay on the 12th fret.
Pickups are a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Dimebucker SH13 in the bridge and the classic ’59 model in the neck.
The Razorback also features a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo, a locking nut, black 18:1 Grover tuners, a locking nut and is fitted with Dimebag Darrell’s signature Hi-Voltage DR guitar strings. It also comes with a Dean hardshell case.
The Dime Razorback Rust is available now for $1,349. For more info, head to Dean Guitars