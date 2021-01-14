Dean pays tribute to Dimebag Darrell with its new Dime Razorback Rust reissue

GEAR 2021: Dean Guitars has revived the Dime Razorback Rust, paying tribute to late Pantera guitar hero Dimebag Darrell.

The original run of the Razorback Rust was a limited US custom run, but will now be part of Dean's Artist Series.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Its striking finish is a rust-themed graphic and the guitar features a bevelled mahogany body, set three-piece mahogany neck with 22-frets, 14"-radius rosewood fingerboard and Dime's razorblade inlay on the 12th fret.

Pickups are a pair of Seymour Duncan humbuckers – a Dimebucker SH13 in the bridge and the classic ’59 model in the neck.

The Razorback also features a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo, a locking nut, black 18:1 Grover tuners, a locking nut and is fitted with Dimebag Darrell’s signature Hi-Voltage DR guitar strings. It also comes with a Dean hardshell case.

The Dime Razorback Rust is available now for $1,349. For more info, head to Dean Guitars