Dean Guitars reveals its top tier Exile Select Series

Dean didn't have a stand at NAMM this year but its forging ahead into 2020 with additions to its Select series in the shape of six Exile models that are showing some serious spec for their $1,049-£1,299 street price range.

(Image credit: Dean Guitars)

It looks like burled poplar is going to be big in 2020 and it's one of the two finish options here alongside a satin-finished quilt maple top. Body tonewood is alder and the bolt-on necks are three piece slim D-shape maple.

(Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Fingerboards are ebony with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays built for speed to a flatter 16-inch radius. Mini Grover tuners also feature.

Other premium features include beveled edges for comfort, 5-ply body and headstock binding, EMG 57TW / 66TW coil-split pickups with an exclusive brushed chrome finish.

