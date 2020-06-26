Dreadbox and Sinevibes’ drop the super-cute Typhon analogue synth

Having teased a collaboration earlier this week on social media, hardware gurus Dreadox and plugin specialists Sinevibes have launched Typhon, a new portable and compact analogue synth.

Typhon contains two Dreadbox analogue oscillators, a 4-pole low-pass filter and three modulators with four different modes. A 32-step sequencer is also onboard; as well as being able to sequence notes in the usual way, this can also be used as a modulation source.

For its part, Sinevibes has contributed 12 DSP stereo effects, including Distortion, Bit crusher, Chorus, Ensemble, Flanger, Delay and Reverb.

This looks like a pretty hands-on synth with a straightforward workflow. All analogue elements have their own controls on the left, while the sliders, buttons and encoder on the right can be can be used to control the amp and filter envelopes, sequencer, modulators and effects.

Other features include an external audio input so that Typhon can be used as an effects processor, USB powering and full MIDI and CC implementation. There's also a 254-preset memory.

You can find out more on the Dreadbox website. Typhon will be available in July priced at €349.