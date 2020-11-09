David Ellefson celebrates 30 years of Rust In Piece with a new four-string Jackson Signature 30th Anniversary Concert Bass

Jackson Guitars has unveiled the X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV – a four-string electric bass guitar celebrating 30 years of Megadeth's landmark thrash release Rust In Peace.

Complementing the signature five-string released earlier in the year, the 30th Anniversary model features a heavily contoured double-cutaway poplar body, a through-body quartersawn maple neck with scarf joint and graphite reinforcements, an a 12"-16" compound radius laurel fingerboard.

There is a Jackson Hi-Mass bridge for improved sustain and a P and J EMG pickup configuration with an active 2-band EQ and three-way toggle selector.

Aesthetically, the Quicksilver finish and sharkfin inlays reference the first bass that Jackson built him back in the late 80s.

“Right down to the feel of the body and the neck, the layout of the controls and its thundering rich tone, this bass is a modern representation of that exact same instrument of yesteryear,” said Ellefson. “By revisiting our past, I’d say we created an even better instrument for today.”

The X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV is available now, priced £859 / $899.

See Jackson for more details.