David Crosby on his favourite acoustic guitars, alternate tunings and solo album Lighthouse

We catch up with legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby to chat about his new album, his love of alternate tunings and Joni Mitchell’s influence

It’s pretty much impossible to imagine what the last 50 years of guitar music would have sounded like without the untouchable and indelible influence of David Crosby. Through his inspired and forward-thinking contributions to The Byrds between 1964 and 1967, his string of beautiful solo albums and his legendary work with Crosby, Stills and Nash (CSN) and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY), there’s little doubt that Crosby helped change the face of 20th century music forever.

On Crosby’s fifth solo record, Lighthouse - released back in October - he once again illustrates what makes him such a joyous player

While his exquisite writing and role in helping craft majestic three-part harmonies have always been celebrated, Croz’s playing has arguably been overshadowed by the six-string heroics of his CSNY bandmates Stephen Stills and Neil Young.

On Crosby’s fifth solo record, Lighthouse - released back in October - he once again illustrates what makes him such a joyous player. Delicate jazz- and folk-inflected picking, hook-laden melodies and alternate tunings all come to the fore across the album’s nine songs, resulting in what can only be described as a contemporary acoustic guitar masterpiece.

“I am very proud of it and I’m very happy about it - I’m ecstatic!” enthuses Crosby over the phone from across the pond. “I try so hard to make good music but there’s no guarantee it’s going to happen but this time it totally did. The songs are good and I’m just very proud of it.”

I asked Michael League to come to my house. He was here for four days and we wrote three of the best songs I’ve ever written

Lighthouse is actually a collaborative project, co-written and produced by Michael League of experimental instrumental collective Snarky Puppy. For David Crosby, this match-up proved to be a truly creative and inspiring experience.

“What happened was I guested on a record by Michael League and Snarky Puppy [Family Dinner - Volume 2, 2016],” explains Crosby. “I thought he was a terrific guy and I thought he was a really smart record producer and a really great musician so I asked him to produce this record. I thought, ‘Well, here’s this guy who’s a leader of a band full of terrific musicians. That’s what I need.’

“I thought it was sort of like hiring a master carpenter with a huge toolbox because there’s this gigantic band full of great players… but the truth is, he said he didn’t really want to do that kind of record. What he was in love with was my first solo album [If I Could Only Remember My Name, 1971] and he wanted to go more in that direction with more acoustic guitars and vocal stacks.

“And, of course, I love that approach so we went for it that way. I asked him to come to my house and he was here for four days and we wrote three of the best songs I’ve ever written. I loved them. I just feel like I stumbled into really, really fantastically lucky territory and it’s been quite an experience, actually.”

