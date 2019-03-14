Dave Mustaine plays a wah pedal live for the first time, having avoided it “for obvious reasons”

Dave Mustaine has been busy touring with Experience Hendrix for the past week, with the first footage showing the Megadeth man taking on classics like Stone Free and Fire - but Mustaine says there are more surprises to come.

In a video posted to social media while backstage at Chattanooga, Tennessee, MegaDave reveals his plans to use a wah pedal live for the first time in his career on 12 March.

“Tonight's gonna be the first time I'm ever gonna use a wah-wah pedal live,” he says.

“I've been really apprehensive of using one for obvious reasons and people overusing them. So I've found that this Experience Hendrix tour has gotten me out of my comfort zone, and it's been really good for me as a player. So I'm gonna give it a try.

“I don't know how it's gonna turn out, so if you're here, you'll find out. If you're not, check back later and see. But I'm really excited about it.”

Fans have jumped to the conclusion that Mustaine’s “obvious reasons” and “overusing” remarks refer to Kirk Hammett, his wah-keen replacement in Metallica, but Dave has yet to comment further. We’ll have more from him very soon...